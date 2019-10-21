Iranian Woman weightlifter Elham Hosseini eyes Olympics berth

Source: Tehran Times

TEHRAN - Iranian woman weightlifter Elham Hosseini is targeting the Tokyo Olympics. Hosseini was part of Iran national team who participated at the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Weightlifting Championships in Pattaya, Thailand for the first time.



Iranian woman weightlifter Elham Hosseini

IWF World Weightlifting Championships in Pattaya, Thailand

Hosseini, who finished in 16th place in the women's 71kg with a total of 191kg, has participated in qualifying events so far.



The new system of Olympic Qualification requires weightlifters to compete on six occasions in the 18-month qualification period, which kicked off on Nov. 1, 2018 and runs through April 30, 2020.



"I know that to claim an Olympic berth is very difficult but I am determined to take part in the competition," Hosseini said.

"I need support to win a quota place. I registered good records in the world championships and bettered my own record by 10kg. It shows that to participate in the more events can help me to better my own record," she added.



"I think the Iranian women have potential to participate at the international events but we need experience," Hosseini concluded.