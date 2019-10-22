Two golds for Iranian women, one for men in 15th World Wushu Championships

10/22/19

Source: Mehr News Agency

Iranian athletes collected three gold medals in the 15th edition of World Wushu Championships underway in Shanghai, China. In women's Sanda competitions, Shahrbanoo Mansourian and Maryam Hashemi snatched two gold medals.



Maryam Hashemi & Shahrbanoo Mansourian

In the final of women's 70kg on Monday, Mansourian defeated Raine Cristina De of Brazil to be the first gold winner of Iran in the event.



The next gold was collected by Hashemi in women's 75kg after the Iranian fighter gained a 2-0 win over India's Poonam.



On Tuesday, history was made when Mohammad Ali Mojiri collected Iran's first-ever gold medal in the Taolu discipline of a senior world event.



He gained a total of 9.633 points in Men's Nandao form to gain the gold medal while Yung Chen Huang of Chinese Taipei and Donghae Yun of South Korea stood next with 9.620 and 9.616 points respectively.



Mohammad Ali Mojiri at 1st place

The 15th edition of World Wushu Championships kicked off in Shanghai on October 20 and will run through October 23 with the participation of over 1000 practitioners from some 100 countries. The biennial event began in 1991 and always captures the excitement and range of Wushu both in the explosive full-contact combat Sanda bouts and the dynamic movements and distinct weaponry of Taolu forms competition.



In the 14th edition of the event held Russia's Kazan, Iran bagged a total of 11 medals (including eight golds, one silver and two bronzes) to stand second in the medals table after China (15 gold medals).