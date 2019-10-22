Two golds for Iranian women, one for men in 15th World Wushu Championships

Source: Mehr News Agency
Iranian athletes collected three gold medals in the 15th edition of World Wushu Championships underway in Shanghai, China. In women's Sanda competitions, Shahrbanoo Mansourian and Maryam Hashemi snatched two gold medals.
Maryam Hashemi & Shahrbanoo Mansourian
In the final of women's 70kg on Monday, Mansourian defeated Raine Cristina De
of Brazil to be the first gold winner of Iran in the event.
The next gold was collected by Hashemi in women's 75kg after the Iranian fighter gained a 2-0 win over India's Poonam.
On Tuesday, history was made when Mohammad Ali Mojiri collected Iran's first-ever gold medal in the Taolu discipline of a senior world event.
He gained a total of 9.633 points in Men's Nandao form to gain the gold medal while Yung Chen Huang of Chinese Taipei and Donghae Yun of South Korea stood next with 9.620 and 9.616 points respectively.
Mohammad Ali Mojiri at 1st place
The 15th edition of World Wushu Championships kicked off in Shanghai on
October 20 and will run through October 23 with the participation of over 1000
practitioners from some 100 countries. The biennial event began in 1991 and
always captures the excitement and range of Wushu both in the explosive
full-contact combat Sanda bouts and the dynamic movements and distinct weaponry
of Taolu forms competition.
In the 14th edition of the event held Russia's Kazan, Iran bagged a total of 11 medals (including eight golds, one silver and two bronzes) to stand second in the medals table after China (15 gold medals).
