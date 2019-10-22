Iran News ...


10/22/19

IRAN: 3,318 prisoners of involuntary crimes released

Source: Tehran Times

 Since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21), 3,318 prisoners who had committed unintentional crimes have been released, head of Blood Money Organization has said. Total debt of the prisoners was added up to about 9 trillion rials (nearly $214 million), ISNA quoted Asadollah Joolaei as saying on Sunday. However, some half of the sum was forgiven by the plaintiffs, and benefactors contributed to release these people, he explained.

Referring to female prisoners of unintentional crimes, he stated that 136 women accounting for 4 percent of the whole prisoners were freed during the first six months of this year.

Last year, charity fundraising events helped free more than 10 thousand prisoners and contributions totaled nearly 5.7 trillion rials (nearly $135 million).

Iranian parliament, Majlis, has approved 2 trillion rials (nearly $47 million) to be earmarked for releasing prisoners of unintentional crimes with the priority given to female prisoners, Mehr reported in January.

Within the framework of the budget bill for the current year, the money which has seen 100 percent increase year on year, will be allocated to freeing prisoners mostly jailed for unintentional financial crimes.

... Payvand News - 10/22/19 ... --

Bookmark and Share

News Categories:
Art
Business & Economy
Diaspora
Energy & Oil
Environment & GeographyEvents
Film & Music
For Peace
Health & Medicine
Heritage & History
Literature & Books
Middle East & Asia
Philanthropy
Politics
Rights
Science & Education
Sports
Society & Culture
Travel
Women



comments powered by Disqus

Home | ArchiveContact | About |  Web Sites | Bookstore | Persian Calendar | twitter | facebook | RSS Feed


© Copyright 2019 NetNative (All Rights Reserved)