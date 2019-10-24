After 10 years, "The Paternal House" gets green light for screening in Iran

Source: Tehran Times

Veteran Iranian director Kianush Ayyari finally received the approval of cultural authorities to screen his movie "The Paternal House", which was banned in the country for about ten years due to some allegedly violent scenes. The film is about a young woman who is killed by her own father, with the aid of her younger brother nearly a century ago.



Nazanin Farahani acts in a scene from "The Paternal House".

"Based on talks with Mr. Ayyari, some modifications, which cause no damage to the whole story, have been made to the film," Mohammad-Mehdi Tabatabai, the director of Culture Ministry's Supervision and Evaluation Office, told the Persian service of ISNA on Tuesday.



In an interview with ISNA, Ayyari also said that he has mixed feelings about the screening of his movie some ten years after its production.



"I don't imagine that this film has gone stale, and likely can have as much of an impact on filmgoers as it would have had ten years ago, since issues of modern day life don't enter into the film," he noted.



"The Paternal House"

While the official ban on "The Paternal House" was for domestic screenings, the film was screened at several international events overseas, including the Revelation Perth International Film Festival in Australia in 2015.



In 2012, the Venice Film Festival picked the movie to compete in the Horizon section of the event. However, Iran threatened to boycott the festival due to the EU sanctions against Iran.