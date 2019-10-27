Iranian woman skier Elaheh Gholi Fallah wins BP Courage Award

10/27/19

Source: Tehran Times

The BP Courage Award was presented to Iranian cross-country skier Elaheh Gholi Fallah on Friday. She became the first Iranian female to qualify for a Paralympic Winter Games, Paralympic.org reported.



Elaheh Gholi Fallah



Courage is one of the Paralympic Movement's four values, and is displayed in different shapes and forms each day by Para-athletes, teams and IPC member organizations.



Fallah, who lost her eyesight aged five due to a brain tumor, finished 11th in the cross-country sprint in PyeongChang. In Iran she acts as a mentor encouraging others to take up winter sports.

"It is so exciting to win this award among millions of athletes with impairment all around the world," Fallah said. "It makes me more committed to Paralympic Movement and to the people with impairment in the world, specifically Iranian women, to help them participate in the social events and contribute to their inclusion."



Read related article by inside the games

Duncan Blake, BP's Head of Brand, said: "Elaheh's achievements are remarkable, and this award is testament to the courage she has shown not just as a sportsperson, but also as a mentor to the next generation. Elaheh is a truly worthy recipient of the BP Courage Award."