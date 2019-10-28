Hundreds Of People Suffering Respiratory Problems After Acid Rains In Ahvaz, Iran

10/28/19

Source: Radio Farda

Hundreds of people suffering from respiratory problems have visited the medical centers in the city of Ahvaz in the oil-rich province of Khuzestan, southwest Iran, after first seasonal rains that were mixed with air pollutants.



file photo by Mehr News Agency

"Out of 480 nearly 380 people suffering from pulmonary complications caused by heavy raining were treated and sent back home, while 77 were hospitalized," Farhad Hamzehlouei an official from one hospital chain told the government's official news agency (IRNA), on Sunday, October 27.

Meanwhile, the news agency affiliated with the Islamic Republic's state-owned TV network (IRIB) reported that people suffering from breathing problems caused by acid rains rushed to the medical centers in Ahvaz but were turned back for lack of beds and medical respiratory machines.

Khuzestan's air is polluted so the first autumn rains create acid rain, which is dangerous for people with respiratory problems. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says, "The pollution that causes acid rain can also create tiny particles. When these particles get into people's lungs, they can cause health problems, or can make existing health problems worse."

From October 20-25 more than 700 people suffering from pulmonary complications visited medical centers affiliated with Jondishapur University.

Respiratory problems in the oil-rich province, IRNA reported, started with the first autumn precipitations in 2013. Within a year, close to 1,000 people with breathing complications visited the medical centers in the province to seek medical assistance.

Ahvaz, with a population of approximately 1.2m people, is recognized by the World Health Organisation as one of the most polluted cities in the world.