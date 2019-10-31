Iran's freestyle wrestling team finishes second at U23 World Championships

10/31/19

Source: Tehran Times

Iran freestyle team became runners-up at the 2019 U23 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. The Iranian team won three gold medals, one silver and two bronzes in the competition.



Iran's U23 freestyle wrestling team

2018 Cadet World champion and 2019 Junior World silver medalist Amir Hossein ZARE (IRI) followed Nickal's lead, shutting down 2016 U23 European bronze medalist Vitali Goloev from Russia in the finals match at 125 kg, 10-0.



At 86 kg, Kamran Ghasempour won his second-consecutive U23 World championship with a decisive 9-3 win over Gadzhimurad Magomedsaaidov from Azerbaijan.



Mojtaba Goleij, who did not compete at the 2018 U23 World Championships, put up seven points in the second period of the 97 kg title match against 2017 Junior World champion Shamil Musaev from Russia for an 8-2 victory and the gold medal.



Alireza Nosratolah Sarlak beat Mongolian Zanabazar Zandanbud 7-4 in the 57kg bronze medal match.



Hossein Lotfali Shahbazi also defeated Azerbaijan's Shamil Zubairov 5-1 at the 92kg bronze medal match.



2017 Cadet World bronze medalist Mohammed Nokhodi lost to 2018 Junior World silver medalist Razambek Zhamalov from Russia at the 74kg final.



Russia won the team title with 145 points, followed by Iran with 139 points and Azerbaijan with 111 points, unitedwordwrestling.org reported.



Throughout the 2019 season, Russia has won the men's freestyle team title in every age-group, including Cadet, Junior, U23 and Senior.

Team standings



1. Russia - 145

2. Iran - 139

3. Azerbaijan - 111

4. Georgia - 109

5. Mongolia - 70

6. Japan - 65

7. Kazakhstan - 65

8. Turkey - 60

9. Ukraine - 58

10. USA - 5