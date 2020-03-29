Iran's Coronavirus Stats as of April 2nd: 50,468 infected, 3,160 dead

03/29/20

Source: Tehran Times

The total number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Iran has reached 50,468, of whom 3,160 have died and 16,711 recovered. Meanwhile, 2,875 new patients have been identified over the past 24 hours, Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Thursday.



Official Iran's statistics on coronavirus as of April 2

Infections: 50,468

Deaths: 3,160

New Cases: 2,875

Recovered: 16,711

Jahanpour added that 124 more people have died during the same period of time, ISNA reported.



Iran has announced social distancing measures in a bid to minimize the spread of coronavirus.



The government has allocated 1,000 trillion rails (about $24 billion at the official rate of 42,000 rials) to help lessen impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the national economy.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Diagnosed With Coronavirus - Reports

Source: Sputnik

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani has tested positive for COVID-19, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) reported on Thursday, citing the parliament's public relations department.



Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani

Larijani, tested due to having some of the coronavirus symptoms, has been quarantined and is receiving treatment, IRIB added.



Earlier, Iran's Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi, Vice President for Women and Family Affairs Masoumeh Ebtekar and former Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Velayati also tested positive for COVID-19.

