COVID-19 in Iran: 62,589 Infections, 3,872 Deaths as of April 7

03/29/20

Source: Tehran Times

TEHRAN- The total number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Iran has reached 62,589, of whom 3,872 have died and 27,039 recovered. Meanwhile, 2,089 new patients have been identified over the past 24 hours, Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Tuesday. He added that 133 more people have died during the same period of time, ISNA reported.



Official Iran's statistics on coronavirus as of April 7

Infections: 62,589

Deaths: 3,872

New Cases: 2,089

Recovered: 27,039

Iran has announced social distancing measures in a bid to minimize the spread of coronavirus.



The government has allocated 1,000 trillion rails (about $24 billion at the official rate of 42,000 rials) to help lessen the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the national economy.







Medical mask factory in Robat Karim, Tehran

(photos by Islamic Republic News Agency)