Momeni Foundation is now accepting applications for the year 2020 Academic Scholarships

03/29/20

Source: Momeni Foundation

This year over $20,000.00 dollars will be awarded to students of Iranian descent.





Momeni Foundation is dedicated to providing scholarships to graduating high school students and full time college students of Iranian descent anywhere in the world.

"Digaraan kaashtand o maa khordeem ---- Maa bekaareem o digaraan bokhorand"

Scholastic Achievement Scholarship - At least three (3 ea.) scholarships for an amount of $1,000.00 dollars each will be awarded to students that are graduating from high school and plan to attend college in Fall of 2020. Applicants must be US citizens or permanent residents of United States.



Financial Assistance Scholarship - At least seventeen (17 ea.) scholarships for an amount of $1,000.00 US dollars will be awarded.



The Financial Assistance Scholarship is available to all college students of Iranian descent regardless of citizenship or country of residency . Students must attend college as a full time student in Fall of 2020.



Deadline for receiving the application material is June 30th, 2020.

Dedicated Financial Assistance Scholarship for Florida Students:

One scholarship for an amount of $1,000.00 dollars will be awarded to a student applying from the State of Florida and preferably from Tampa Bay Area.

Application deadline for this SPECIAL FLORIDA scholarship is May 15, 2019.

Please visit our web site at: www.momenifoundation.org for the application.

Please mail your complete application package to:

Momeni Foundation

P.O. Box 322

Clearwater, FL 33757

Contact Information

Web site: www.momenifoundation.org

Email: momenifoundation@aol.com

Phone: 727-433-2133