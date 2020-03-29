PHOTOS: Historic Shah Cheragh shrine in Shiraz, Iran turned into workshop for coronavirus masks

03/29/20

Photos by Reza Ghaderi, Islamic Republic News Agency

The historic mausoleum of Shah Cheragh in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz has been temporarily turned into a workshop for local women to produce protective masks amid the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, as seen in footage shot on Monday.

The Shah Cheragh shrine, which translates to the "King of the Light", has switched its long lines of pilgrims for a masks production line in an effort to meet the medical supplies demands in Iran amid the COVID-19 outbreak.



Shah Cheragh in Shiraz, Iran

(photo by Diego Delso)































































