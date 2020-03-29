Virtual Event on Humanitarian Relief Efforts in Response to the COVID-19 Crisis in Iran

Source: Public Affairs Alliance of Iranian Americans (PAAIA)
Iran is one of the nations hardest-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. As the country continues to struggle to contain the devastating pandemic, many in our community are asking what is being done and what they can do to help. Join us this Thursday, April 9th at 8 pm EST for an interactive webinar to hear from leading experts about the challenges and proposed solutions to battle COVID-19 in Iran.
Panelists:
Erich Ferarri, Principal; Ferrari & Associates, P.C. Law Firm & Renowned
International Expert on Sanctions Law
Delfarib Fanaie, President; Moms Against Poverty
Azadeh Hassani, Global Humanitarian Director; Relief International
Jila Kashef, Founder and President; Keep Children in School
Hosein Shokouh-Amiri, MD, FACS, FICS, President; Iranian American Medical Association, Clinical Professor of Surgery, Director, Liver Transplant; WK/John C. McDonald Regional Transplant Center
Moderator:
Ali Rahnama, Legislative Counsel; Public Affairs Alliance of Iranian Americans
ABOUT PAAIA: The Public Affairs Alliance of Iranian Americans, PAAIA, Inc., is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, nonreligious 501(c)(4) organization that serves the interests of Iranian Americans and represents the community before U.S. policymakers and the American public at large