Virtual Event on Humanitarian Relief Efforts in Response to the COVID-19 Crisis in Iran

03/29/20

Source: Public Affairs Alliance of Iranian Americans (PAAIA)

Iran is one of the nations hardest-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. As the country continues to struggle to contain the devastating pandemic, many in our community are asking what is being done and what they can do to help. Join us this Thursday, April 9th at 8 pm EST for an interactive webinar to hear from leading experts about the challenges and proposed solutions to battle COVID-19 in Iran.



Our experts will:

Provide an on-the-ground assessment of the COVID-19 situation in Iran

Discuss the effect of U.S. sanctions on humanitarian goods reaching the people of Iran

Look ahead at the future of Iran post-COVID-19

Relay how the Humanitarian Relief Coalition (HUREC) and other relief organizations are responding to this crisis.

Panelists:

Erich Ferarri, Principal; Ferrari & Associates, P.C. Law Firm & Renowned International Expert on Sanctions Law



Delfarib Fanaie, President; Moms Against Poverty



Azadeh Hassani, Global Humanitarian Director; Relief International



Jila Kashef, Founder and President; Keep Children in School



Hosein Shokouh-Amiri, MD, FACS, FICS, President; Iranian American Medical Association, Clinical Professor of Surgery, Director, Liver Transplant; WK/John C. McDonald Regional Transplant Center

Moderator:

Ali Rahnama, Legislative Counsel; Public Affairs Alliance of Iranian Americans

