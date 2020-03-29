Art Business & Economy Diaspora Energy & Oil Environment & Geography Events Film & Music For Peace Health & Medicine Heritage & History Literature & Books Diaspora Middle East & Asia Philanthropy Politics Rights Science & Education Sports Society & Culture Travel Environment Women

Home RSS Feed News Archive Bookstore Persian Calendar Web Sites twitter facebook About Contact
   Bookmark and Share

Virtual Event on Humanitarian Relief Efforts in Response to the COVID-19 Crisis in Iran

03/29/20

Source: Public Affairs Alliance of Iranian Americans (PAAIA)

Iran is one of the nations hardest-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. As the country continues to struggle to contain the devastating pandemic, many in our community are asking what is being done and what they can do to help. Join us this Thursday, April 9th at 8 pm EST for an interactive webinar to hear from leading experts about the challenges and proposed solutions to battle COVID-19 in Iran. 


www.facebook.com/hurecoalition

Our experts will:

Panelists:

Erich Ferarri, Principal; Ferrari & Associates, P.C. Law Firm & Renowned International Expert on Sanctions Law

Delfarib Fanaie, President; Moms Against Poverty

Azadeh Hassani, Global Humanitarian Director; Relief International

Jila Kashef, Founder and President; Keep Children in School

Hosein Shokouh-Amiri, MD, FACS, FICS, President; Iranian American Medical Association, Clinical Professor of Surgery, Director, Liver Transplant; WK/John C. McDonald Regional Transplant Center

Moderator: 

Ali Rahnama, Legislative Counsel; Public Affairs Alliance of Iranian Americans  

Link to Join Event

ABOUT PAAIA: The Public Affairs Alliance of Iranian Americans, PAAIA, Inc., is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, nonreligious 501(c)(4) organization that serves the interests of Iranian Americans and represents the community before U.S. policymakers and the American public at large


© Copyright 2020 NetNative (All Rights Reserved)