Iran Temporarily Frees British Resident Aras Amiri: Amnesty International

03/29/20

Source: RFE/RL

Iran has temporarily released British resident Aras Amiri on furlough, Amnesty International said on April 9.



Aras Amiri was arrested in 2018.

"British resident and Londoner, Aras Amiri who has been unjustly imprisoned in #Iran's Evin Prison since 2018 with Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been temporarily released on furlough," Amnesty International UK board director Daren Nair tweeted on April 9.

"The Iranian authorities must let her come home to London to be with her fiance."

The Iranian authorities must let her come home to London to be with her fiance. #FreeAras https://t.co/d0lq3a7mZz — Daren Nair (@DarenNair) April 9, 2020

In August 2019, Iran's Supreme Court upheld a 10-year prison sentence for spying against Amiri, who worked for the British Council in London.

Amiri was arrested in March 2018 during a visit to Iran where she had gone to see her ailing mother.

With reporting by Reuters