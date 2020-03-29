Coronavirus in Iran: 68,192 cases, 4,232 deaths, over 50% recoveries

03/29/20

Source: Tehran Times

TEHRAN- The total number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Iran has reached 68,192, of whom 4,232 have died and 35,465 recovered.



Official Iran's statistics on coronavirus as of April 10

Infections: 68,192

Deaths: 4,232

New Cases: 1,972

Recovered: 35,465

Meanwhile, 1,972 new patients have been identified over the past 24 hours, Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Friday.



He added that 122 more people have died during the same period of time, ISNA reported.



Iran has announced social distancing measures in a bid to minimize the spread of coronavirus.



Safe handling of COVID-19 dead at Tehran's Behesht Zahra cemetery

(see more photos by Mona Hoobehfekr, ISNA)

The government has allocated 1,000 trillion rails (about $24 billion at the official rate of 42,000 rials) to help lessen the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the national economy.