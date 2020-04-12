Lionel Messi thanks Iranian wonderkid Arat

Source: Tehran Times
Lionel Messi broke social networks after responding to the video of Arat Hosseini, who showed off his skills in a Barcelona shirt. It was in Instagram where the Argentine star surprised Arat thanking the gesture he had. "Thanks Arat!! I see a lot of class there, impressive! Hug!!".
Lionel Messi and Arat Hosseini's exchange on instagram
Six-year-old Hosseini, who was born in northern Iran but now lives in
Liverpool, has become an internet sensation due to a series of videos
highlighting his incredible skills.
His Instagram account has accrued an astonishing 2.7million followers, including boxer Anthony Joshua, former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand and Liverpool Champions League winner Luis Garcia.
View this post on Instagram
Arat say : Leo Messi thank you for comment me @leomessi Arat says, I wish to play for Barcelona one day. He dreams about it every night. And he compares himself with Messi . He says I will be just like him when I grew up . Arat always does his best to achieve his dreams @fcbarcelona
Arat's favorite sport is soccer, but also he has boasted of being very good in disciplines such as gymnastic, basketball and taekwondo.