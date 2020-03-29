Over 50% of COVID-19 patients in Iran have recovered and death toll is declining

03/29/20

Source: Tehran Times

TEHRAN - Some 53 percent of persons who were infected with the coronavirus in Iran have recovered from the disease so far and the number of deaths is on a downward trend. The total number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Iran has reached 76,389, of whom 4,777 have died and 49,933 recovered.



Official Iran's statistics on coronavirus as of April 15

Infections: 76,389

Deaths: 4,777

New Cases: 1,512

Recovered: 49,933

Meanwhile, 1,512 new patients have been identified over the past 24 hours, Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Wednesday.



He added that 94 more people have died during the same period of time compared with 97 the day earlier and 111 two days ago, ISNA reported.





Coronavirus in Iran's provinces

Iran has announced social distancing measures in a bid to minimize the spread of coronavirus.



The government has allocated 1,000 trillion rails (about $24 billion at the official rate of 42,000 rials) to help lessen the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the national economy.

Plasma therapy reduces coronavirus deaths in Iran by 40%

Plasma therapy has so far reduced coronavirus deaths in Iran by 40 percent as experts in the country have discovered a life-saving method for those recovering from COVID-19.

Convalescent plasma therapy allows someone who has recovered from a coronavirus infection to donate their blood plasma to someone who is critically ill



"We started plasma therapy some 40 days ago and to date, 300 persons have donated their blood plasma, and the result was a 40 percent decline in the number of deaths due to coronavirus," said Dr. Hassan Abolqasemi who leads the plasma therapy project.



"The fact is that when we face a pandemic, no one is prepared [to deal with it], but the medical staff's priority is to save the lives of critically ill patients," he explained, Mehr reported on Tuesday.



According to him, plasma therapy has proved to be effective in the treatment of other diseases such as SARS, MERS-CoV, and Ebola, however, international organizations had not expressed their points of view in this regard.



"The United States started working on plasma therapy three weeks after us. Later on, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and some other European countries started the work and requested us to share our experience."



"It is probable that we manage to produce an antibody exclusively," he noted.