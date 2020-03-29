Iran's Firouzja makes history at Banter Blitz Cup

03/29/20

Source: Tehran Times

16-year-old Alireza Firouzja claimed a historic 8.5:7.5 victory to defeat reigning World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen in the final of the $14,000 Banter Blitz Cup.

In a thrilling contest, broadcast worldwide, Firouzja, who was featured by Mirror as an upcoming talent recently, earned applauds from Carlsen himself.



"Good game Alireza. I was way out of shape, but he deserves full credit. I've just got to be better, but he is amazing strong. Full credit," Carlsen said.

Firouzja said he had prepared thoroughly for the final. "The only thing I think about all day is chess, so maybe it's all day," the Iranian teenager said.



There will be a chance for revenge on Monday when they play again in the Magnus Carlsen Invitational.