COVID-19: Iran Loosens Restrictions

03/29/20

By RFE/RL

Iran has further loosened coronavirus restrictions, opening intercity highways and shopping malls even as the country continues to grapple with the highest number of confirmed cases in the region. The move, which took effect April 20, was an effort to restart the country's economy which had already been faltering prior to the pandemic due to punishing Western sanctions.



Iranian artists volunteered to make protective face masks for poor people

amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic at the Hafez theater in Tehran.

More than 5,100 people have died in Iran with more than 82,000 reported cases, according to official figures.



Iran's parliament, however, has suggested the death toll might be nearly double that and overall cases vastly underreported.



The looser restrictions include retailers such as high-end shopping malls and even Tehran's famous Grand Bazaar.



Other businesses including restaurants and sports gyms remain closed.



Officials downplayed the crisis for weeks, even as top officials became infected. President Hassan Rohani refused to impose 24-hour lockdowns like other countries have.



Mosques and religious shrines have, however, been shuttered after officials concluded that they may have played an important role in spreading the virus.



With the Muslim holy month of Ramadan scheduled to begin on April 23, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has suggested that mass gatherings may be barred throughout the month.



The economy, which has recorded up to 20 percent unemployment and 40 percent inflation, has been struggling due to harsh U.S. sanctions that have blocked the sale of crude oil abroad.



The sanctions were imposed after U.S. President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew Washington from Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers in 2018.