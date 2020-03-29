Iran to form women's para powerlifting team

03/29/20

Source: Tehran Times

Iran will form the women's para powerlifting team for the first time. Iran Sports Federation for the Disabled Vice President Mojgan Nasiri has said that the female para powerlifters will par take at the international events after the Ministry of Sports and Youth confirms their dress code.

"With the aim of finding new talents in the sport, the domestic league was held with participation of 19 teams across the country last year," Nasiri said.



"We were due to form the national team in the current year but it was delayed due to coronavirus outbreak. The team will be formed, when the situation becomes normal," she added.



"We first want to participate at the Asian Para Games and our female powerlifters will compete at the Paralympic Games," Nasiri went on to say.



Last year, The Iran Weightlifting Federation sent the women lifters to the Asian Championships and International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Championships for the first time.