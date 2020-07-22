Momeni Foundation announces the Recipients of 2020 Scholarships

Source: Momeni Foundation
Momeni Foundation is dedicated to providing scholarships to graduating high school students and full time college students of Iranian descent anywhere in the world.
"Digaraan kaashtand o maa khordeem ----
Maa bekaareem o digaraan bokhorand"
Award Recipients for year 2020 (Total awards = $20,000 USD)
Scholastic Achievement Scholarships (Total = $5,000 USD)
The following individuals, in alphabetical order, graduated high school with a perfect or near perfect GPA, a long list of volunteering, awards and leadership positions.
An award of $1000.00 per student has been made to their respective universities for their benefit.
Romina Flahaty will pursue a degree in Chemistry at UCLA.
Kimiya Ghassemzadeh will pursue a degree in Biology at UCLA.
Aethan Mackey will pursue a degree in Mechanical Engineering and Finance at Arizona State University.
Daniel Mousavi will pursue a degree in Neuroscience at John Hopkins University.
Mona Shirvani will pursue a degree in Neuroscience at University of Texas - Austin.
Financial Assistance Scholarships (Total = $15,000 USD)
ONE AWARD IS MADE THROUGH GENEROUS CONTRIBUTION OF MR. ARASH NABILI who
received a scholarship in 2015. Thank you for PAYING IT FORWARD!
The following individuals have demonstrated outstanding achievements in school and have a long list of volunteering, awards and leadership positions.
An award of $1,000.00 USD per student has been made to their respective universities for their benefit.
Shima Abbasi is pursuing a degree in Biology at El Camino College. Multi year recipient.
Asal Bastani is pursuing a degree in Biology at UCLA. Multi year recipient.
Peyman Bastani is pursuing a degree in Doctor of Dental Medicine at Tuft University.
Maryam Blooki is pursuing a degree in Master of Science - Business Analytics at University of Texas - Austin
Shireen Charalaghi is pursuing a degree in Biology at University of San Francisco
Armin Daneshbodi is pursuing a degree in Economics and Computer Science at Yale University.
Amir Ebtehadj is pursuing a degree in Near Eastern Studies at UC Berkeley
Madelyne Etami is pursuing a degree in Public Health at George Washington University. Multi year recipient.
Setareh Harsamiadeh Tehrani is pursuing a degree in Biology at Ohlone College
Sarvenaz Khosravani is pursuing a degree in Nursing at University of Minnesota. Multi year recipient.
Susan Lachiny is pursuing a degree in Nursing at California State University - Northridge
Laila Mogharabi is pursuing a degree in Doctorate of La at University of Maryland
Ariana Nimanaesh is pursuing a degree in MS in Foreign Service at Georgetown University
Kamron Soldozy is pursuing a degree in Neuroscience at Princeton University.
Dedicated Scholarship for Florida Students through Persian American Society of Tampa Bay (PASTB)
Sahar Zenoozi is pursuing a degree in PhD Chemical Engineering at University of South Florida.
