Momeni Foundation announces the Recipients of 2020 Scholarships

07/22/20

Source: Momeni Foundation

Momeni Foundation is dedicated to providing scholarships to graduating high school students and full time college students of Iranian descent anywhere in the world.


Momeni Foundation Scholarship

"Digaraan kaashtand o maa khordeem  ----
Maa bekaareem o digaraan bokhorand"

Award Recipients for year 2020 (Total awards = $20,000 USD)
Scholastic Achievement Scholarships (Total = $5,000 USD)

In alphabetical order

The following individuals, in alphabetical order, graduated high school with a perfect or near perfect GPA, a long list of volunteering, awards and leadership positions.

An award of $1000.00 per student has been made to their respective universities for their benefit.

Romina Flahaty will pursue a degree in Chemistry at UCLA.
Kimiya Ghassemzadeh will pursue a degree in Biology at UCLA.
Aethan Mackey will pursue a degree in Mechanical Engineering and Finance at Arizona State University.
Daniel Mousavi will pursue a degree in Neuroscience at John Hopkins University.
Mona Shirvani will pursue a degree in Neuroscience at University of Texas - Austin.

Financial Assistance Scholarships (Total = $15,000 USD)

ONE AWARD IS MADE THROUGH GENEROUS CONTRIBUTION OF MR. ARASH NABILI who received a scholarship in 2015. Thank you for PAYING IT FORWARD!

In alphabetical order
The following individuals have demonstrated outstanding achievements in school and have a long list of volunteering, awards and leadership positions.

An award of $1,000.00 USD per student has been made to their respective universities for their benefit.

Shima Abbasi is pursuing a degree in Biology at El Camino College. Multi year recipient.
Asal Bastani is pursuing a degree in Biology at UCLA. Multi year recipient.
Peyman Bastani is pursuing a degree in Doctor of Dental Medicine at Tuft University.
Maryam Blooki is pursuing a degree in Master of Science - Business Analytics at University of Texas - Austin
Shireen Charalaghi is pursuing a degree in Biology at University of San Francisco
Armin Daneshbodi is pursuing a degree in Economics and Computer Science at Yale University.
Amir Ebtehadj is pursuing a degree in Near Eastern Studies at UC Berkeley
Madelyne Etami is pursuing a degree in Public Health at George Washington University. Multi year recipient.
Setareh Harsamiadeh Tehrani is pursuing a degree in Biology at Ohlone College
Sarvenaz Khosravani is pursuing a degree in Nursing at University of Minnesota. Multi year recipient.
Susan Lachiny is pursuing a degree in Nursing at California State University - Northridge
Laila Mogharabi is pursuing a degree in Doctorate of La at University of Maryland
Ariana Nimanaesh is pursuing a degree in MS in Foreign Service at Georgetown University
Kamron Soldozy is pursuing a degree in Neuroscience at Princeton University.

Dedicated Scholarship for Florida Students through Persian American Society of Tampa Bay (PASTB)
Sahar Zenoozi is pursuing a degree in PhD Chemical Engineering at University of South Florida.

For more information please visit www.momenifoundation.org


