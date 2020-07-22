Iran's COVID-19 death toll passes 19,000

07/22/20

Source: Mehr News Agency

The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has infected 2,625 people and claimed 174 lives in Iran in the past 24 hours, a senior health official said. Iran's Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Thursday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 336,324 with the death toll standing at 19,162.



Funeral of Hassan Nazari, a victim of coronavirus, in Gorgan, Iran.

Nazari worked at 5th Azar hospital in Gorgan

(photo by Hadise Pasandi, ISNA)

According to Lari, 3971 patients are in critical condition and of those originally infected, 292,058 patients have recovered.



So far, 2,788,027 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.



According to the latest figures, 20,835,985 have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 747,863 and recoveries amounting to 13,728,970.