Iranian National Commission for UNESCO honors actress Jaleh Olov

07/22/20

Sources: Tehran Times & Honar Online

The Iranian National Commission for UNESCO honored actress Jaleh Olov, Iranian actor and voice actor with a lifetime achievement award on the margins of the Selfie 20 Short Film Festival in Tehran on Monday. The 93-year-old Olov expressed her thanks to the organizers in a video message screened during the closing ceremony of the festival, and said, "I am proud of working for the art of this land for 72 years in the different fields of theater, radio, dubbing and poetry."



Jaleh Olov

"I have always been praised by people, and this was a good reason for my stability. I hope festivals like Selfie 20 will help support and encourage the youth," she added.



The festival screened a lineup of 420 short films, out of which 56 films have been shortlisted as finalists. Winners will be announced after the end of the pandemic.



Olov was selected the Cultural Eternal Figure of 2010. She has been honored with several lifetime achievement awards during her artistic career, including the award she received from the Iranian Theater Forum in May 2019.



She and Iranian animator Amin Haqshenas collaborated with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) in the production of "Save the Earth", an animation about climate change and its consequences for the earth in 2018.



The animated film has been directed by Haqshenas, and Olov worked as a narrator on the project, which has been financed by the Global Environment Facility (GEF).



"Save the Earth" has been produced in line with UNIDO's project "Industrial Energy Efficiency in Key Sectors".



The project, which was implemented from August 2012 to July 2017, was intended to promote energy efficiency in five key sectors by adopting a national framework for Energy Management Standards (EnMS).



The animated movie implies that energy efficiency is one of the key solutions for combating climate change.