Iranian black comedy "I'm not Trump" streaming on Amazon Prime Video

07/22/20

Source: Tehran Times

Amazon Prime Video is streaming "I'm not Trump", a video of an Iranian black comedy play satirizing U.S. President Donald Trump's character under the pressure of the 2020 election.



https://imnottrump.com

The English-language play written by Ali Mohammad-Rahimi and Behzad Sediqi is the first Iranian play being streamed by Prime Video, an American subscription video-on-demand over-the-top streaming and rental service of Amazon.com, Inc., offered as a standalone service or as part of Amazon's Prime subscription.

Reza Fayyazi stars as Trump in the play directed by Reza Khorram during October. Sirus Kahurinejad, and Sorush Taheri are other members of the cast.



Reza Fayyazi portrays the U.S. president in "I'm not Trump".

The play shows Trump in a sauna to help him relax from the pressures of the 2020 election. He secretly takes a bottle of scotch with him in the sauna, and, although there's no one else in the sauna just as he ordered, he still drinks the scotch secretly. He slowly becomes drunk and in his delusions, he meets with different people.

Speaking to the Persian service of IRNA in an interview published on Monday, Khorram said that he first planned to stage the performance live in the United States and some European countries, but the pandemic forced him to record it for streaming through a platform providing video-on-demand service.

He said that there are few Iranian actors who can speak English fluently. Therefore, he hired an English voice actor to lend his voice to the character of Trump.

Khorram noted that the theatrical project is entirely independent and announced his plan to dub it for the Persian-speaking audience.

He pointed to Prime Video's strict rules and regulations and added, "I'm certain that by accepting all their strict rules and regulations, we get the maximum benefit to convey our message to a global audience through this play."