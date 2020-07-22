Farhang Foundation's 8th Annual Celebration of Shab-e Yalda-Shab-e Yalda

07/22/20

Source: Farhang Foundation

Join us as we welcome the arrival of the winter solstice, an ancient Persian tradition.



Farhang Foundation is proud to present the 8th Annual "Virtual" Celebration of SHAB-E YALDA. Join us as we welcome the arrival of the winter solstice, an ancient Persian tradition dating back thousands of years. The evening program will feature Ferdowsi's Shahnameh storytelling by the world's first female Iranian epic storyteller GORDAFARID, as well as HAFEZ readings and storytelling by Haleh Mahboubi Gabbay, and a very special musical performance by renowned musician Shahin Shahida.

بنیاد فرهنگ با افتخار هشتمین جشن سالانه مجازی شب یلدا را تقدیم می کند. با ما همراه باشید تا جشن فرا رسیدن فصل زمستان، که یک سنت باستانی ایرانی با قدمت هزاران سال است را جشن بگیریم. این برنامه شامل داستانی از شاهنامه فردوسی توسط اولین زن نقال ایرانی، گردآفرید، به همراه داستان سرایی و حافظ خوانی توسط هاله محبوبی گبای، و اجرای موسیقی بسیار ویژه توسط شاهین شهیدا، هنرمند نامی می باشد. این برنامه رایگان و به زبان فارسی است



(This event is conducted in Persian)

Event Details

Event Starts 12/20/2020 - 6:00 pm

Event Ends 12/20/2020

Individual Price Free

Location Online

About Yalda Night:



Yalda Night (Persian: shab-e yalda) or Chelleh Night (Persian: shab-e chelle) is an Iranian Northern Hemisphere's winter solstice festival celebrated on the "longest and darkest night of the year." According to the calendar, this corresponds to the night of December 20/21 in the Gregorian calendar, and to the night between the last day of the ninth month (Azar) and the first day of the tenth month (Dey) of the Iranian civil calendar. (read more)