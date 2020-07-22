National Nurses Day celebrated in Iran

07/22/20

Source: Tehran Times

On the occasion of National Nurses Day, special ceremonies were held throughout the country on Sunday. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Iranian nurses have been playing a key role in fighting the disease.

According to health officials, some 65 percent of 200,000 nurses in the country were at the forefront of the coronavirus fight.

Over the last 10 months, about 50,000 nurses have been infected with COVID-19, more than 80 of whom lost their lives.

























