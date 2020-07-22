12 Iranian mountaineers killed in Tehran avalanche

Source: Tehran Times

TEHRAN - Four more climbers have been found dead in mountains north of Iran's capital, Tehran. The death toll has reached to 12 in Tehran's avalanche, Reza Zarei, Iran Sport Climbing and Mountaineering Federation, said on Sunday. The mountaineers have died in Tochal, Kolackchal and Ahar.

"There had been earlier warnings of bad weather and possible avalanches but it seems the climbers had underestimated the cautions. The search operation is halted," Zarei said.

Tehran is located at the foot of the Alborz mountain range, which is home to several ski resorts. The heavy snow in several parts of Iran has closed many roads.





