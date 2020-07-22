Art Business & Economy Diaspora Energy & Oil Environment & Geography Events Film & Music For Peace Health & Medicine Heritage & History Literature & Books Diaspora Middle East & Asia Philanthropy Politics Rights Science & Education Sports Society & Culture Travel Environment Women

12 Iranian mountaineers killed in Tehran avalanche

07/22/20

Source: Tehran Times

TEHRAN - Four more climbers have been found dead in mountains north of Iran's capital, Tehran.  The death toll has reached to 12 in Tehran's avalanche, Reza Zarei, Iran Sport Climbing and Mountaineering Federation, said on Sunday. The mountaineers have died in Tochal, Kolackchal and Ahar.

"There had been earlier warnings of bad weather and possible avalanches but it seems the climbers had underestimated the cautions. The search operation is halted," Zarei said.

Tehran is located at the foot of the Alborz mountain range, which is home to several ski resorts. The heavy snow in several parts of Iran has closed many roads.

 




