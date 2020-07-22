121 more die in Iran due to COVID-19 bringing the total for the country to 54,814

07/22/20

Source: Islamic Republic News Agency

Some 121 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 54,814, Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Monday. Sima Sadat Lari said that with the 121 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 54,814.

Some 5,908 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 798 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that 960,751 patients out of a total of 1,206,373 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 5,174 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 7,460,422 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.