Webinar: American Connections with Iran / Iranian Connections with America

07/22/20

Organized by Baskerville Institute



Date & Time: Mon, January 4, 2021, 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM PST

Zoom Registration

Description

Professor Shannon will discuss the connections between the United States and Iran during the twentieth century. The lecture pays special attention to American educational influence in Iran and Iranian students in the United States. On the one hand, American missionaries opened schools and other educational institutions in Iran during the Qajar and Pahlavi periods. On the other hand, Iranian students traveled to the United States in unprecedented numbers during the reign of the last shah. These connections cut in both directions, making both the United States and Iran sites of interaction between Americans and Iranians during the seven decades between Howard Baskerville's death in 1909 and the Iranian Revolution of 1979. Time

About Professor Shannon

Dr. Matthew Shannon is a historian of the United States and the world, and his research focuses on American-Iranian relations. In addition to teaching in the History Department, he is the director of CORE 300/Connections, the global citizenship program in the E&H Core Curriculum.

Dr. Shannon first book, Losing Hearts and Minds: American-Iranian Relations and International Education during the Cold War, was published by Cornell University Press in 2017. It examines the multiple consequences of Iranian student migration to the United States during the reign of the last Pahlavi shah.





