Concert: Niaz Nawab, Erwin Khachikian & Rana Farhan to perform in San Francisco on February 28, 2020

02/03/20

Concert organized by Diaspora Arts Connection (DAC)

Diaspora Arts Connection (DAC) presents Niaz Nawab, Erwin Khachikian, and Rana Farhan Live in San Francisco on Friday, February 28, 2020. After successful performances in Canada, the trio will perform their songs with Karmandan and Steven Toub. Join us for an evening of music and community.



Purchase Tickets | facebook page

About the artists:

Niaz Nawab is a multi-instrumental musician, singer, and song writer from Tehran, Iran, currently living in Paris, France.

Erwin Khachikian is a composer, experimental, indie, rock artist from Los Angeles.

Iranian artist Rana Farhan sings in a cool bluesy style that transcends time and erases all borders, wowing listeners worldwide. With each new release Rana redefines a genre that seems to be hers alone.

Date And Time

Fri, February 28, 2020

8:00 PM - 10:00 PM PST

Location

The Cowell Theater at Pier 2

2 Marina Boulevard

San Francisco, CA 94123