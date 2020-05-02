Art Business & Economy Diaspora Energy & Oil Environment & Geography Events Film & Music For Peace Health & Medicine Heritage & History Literature & Books Diaspora Middle East & Asia Philanthropy Politics Rights Science & Education Sports Society & Culture Travel Environment Women

Pars Equality Center CY 2019 Achievements

02/05/20

Source: Pars Equality Center

Pars Equality Center's mission is to catalyze social, civic and economic integration of immigrants from Persian-speaking and other countries into American society.

 
As a community-based social and legal services organization, Pars Equality Center is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit, dedicated to helping  the Iranian-American  and other Persian-speaking communities realize their full potential as informed, self-reliant, and responsible members of the American society.

Pars Equality Center achieves its mission primarily by providing extensive social and legal services. Our multi-lingual-staff including case managers and attorneys serve the needs of our community by providing a full range of professional social services and legal representation.

In 2019, Pars Equality Center (Pars) achieved the following milestones at its centers in San Jose and Los Angeles. Overall, Pars met its five-year Public Support Test to remain a 501(c)(3) organization thanks to generous donations from supporters like you.

Legal Services

* Expanded legal immigration services by serving  3,800 individuals with their immigration needs

* Assisted more than 500 individuals with complex naturalization applications by providing legal representation and offering English proficiency, U.S. Constitution, and American history classes

* Filed 300 immigration applications with the Department of Homeland Security, often involving complex immigration relief including but not limited to I-601 waiver of inadmissibility, U visa, VAWA and Humanitarian Reinstatement

* Provided legal consultations to hundreds of applicants in the U.S., Iran and around the world affected by the Travel Ban

* Assisted 150 applicants with filing Travel Ban waivers since the effective date of the Ban in December 2017, and engaged in advocacy efforts to increase chances of favorable adjudication

* Conducted at least 3 Know Your Rights workshops each month with over 1,000 attendees across multiple counties to increase awareness of latest immigration challenges

* Engaged in advocacy on the national level by bringing a class action lawsuit in partnership with Iranian American Bar Association (IABA), Asian Americans Advancing Justice - Asian Law Caucus, CAIR and other advocacy groups challenging the Travel Ban waiver process

* Endorsed by the State of California Department of Social Services and the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) as a trusted immigration legal service provider

Social Services

* Served 31,052 community members and 541 new clients with their social services needs

* Assisted 114 clients to obtain employment 

* Established new classes and Vocational Training Series including Workforce English, TOEFL Preparation, Business Writing, Building and Leveraging Professional Skills, Notary Public Training, and How to Start your Small Business

* Expanded the Entrepreneurship Program and conducted 144 Workshops and "Pars Talk" events with 5,225 attendees at Pars San Jose and 12 Workshops titled "Coffee and Conversation with Entrepreneurs" at Pars Los Angeles

* Extended ESL and Citizenship Classes to public libraries in Los Angeles, enabling 300+ students to receive over 48 hours of instruction taught by our TESL credentialed teachers

* Expanded the Silver Club program by adding Chakra Lessons, Basic Psychology, Medical Information series, Financial Literacy, and singing lessons specifically tailored to the 55+ generation in The Bay Area

* Conducted Mental Health and Nutrition Lecture Series by mental health professionals and university professors in a classroom setting via lecture descriptive, workshop, hands-on exercise, and visual media

* Replenished our Emergency Assistance Fund to help newcomers facing dire life/financial circumstances

* Continued popular community events such as Thanksgiving, Christmas, Nowruz, and Back-to-School programs

* Expanded cultural activities including Persian Art and Culture events and Music Nights

* Increased Generation+ program activities through the dedicated efforts of the Generation+ Team who hosted 5 events with 450 participants in an effort to connect younger generation of Iranian-Americans


Upcoming Events 

San Jose Social  Events
San Jose Legal Events 
  • Asset Protection and Estate Planning with Attorney Yaasha Sabba on February 20 at 6:00 pm at San Jose Office
  • Pars Equality Center and PAAIA's Census and Civic Engagement Forum on February 22 at 9:00 am at Stanford University (Paul Brest Hall, 559 Nathan Abbott Way, Stanford, CA 94305). RSVP Here. 
  • Free Citizenship Clinic on February 26 at 4:00 pm at Tully Community Branch Library (880 Tully Rd, San Jose, CA 95111)
Los Angels  Social Events
  • Free Tax Return Preparation at Los Angeles , February 1st, 2020- July 31, 2020
  • "Resume & Cover Letter" Workshop on  February 7th  at 10:00 am at Los Angeles Office
  • "E Commerce: Getting the Most Out of "The Alangoo Platform" on  February 12th at 6:00 pm  at Los Angeles Office
  • "Movie Appreciation" Workshops on  February 6th, 13th, 20th and 27th at 7:00 pm at Los Angeles Office
  • "Networking"  Workshop on  February 14th at 10:00 am at Los Angeles Office
  • Coffee and Conversation with entrepreneur with Farzin Samadi  on  February 19th  at 6:00 pm at Los Angeles Office
  • "Marketing Yourself"   Workshop on  February 21st  at 10:00 am at Los Angeles Office
  • Census Goodwill Ambassador Training for Volunteers, on  February 21st  at 1:00 pm at Los Angeles Office
  • Mental Health Workshop with Foojan Zeine on  February 26th at 6:30 pm at Los Angeles Office
  • "Professional LinkedIn Workshop"  on Saturday,  February 28th  at 10:00 am at Los Angeles Office
Los Angeles  Legal Events
  • Free Citizenship Application & Legal Consultation Assistance on February 6th    at 12:00- 5:00 pm  at Pacoima  Branch  Library
  • Free Citizenship Application & Legal Consultation Assistance on February 13th   at 12:00- 5:00 pm at Pacoima Branch Library
  • Free Citizenship Application & Legal Consultation Assistance on February 20th   at 12:00- 5:00 pm  at Pacoima  Branch  Library
  • Free Citizenship Application & Legal Consultation Assistance on February 27th   at 12:00- 5:00 pm  at Pacoima  Branch  Library  

 


