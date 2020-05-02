Iran reports first suspected coronavirus case

02/05/20

Source: Tehran Times

The first person suspected of having the coronavirus in Iran was identified and hospitalized in the city of Isfahan, IRIB reported. Arash Najimi, a spokesman with Isfahan University of Medical Science, said that a 29-year-old person with symptoms of coronavirus, including fever, cough, and shortness of breath, is now hospitalized and is under intensive care.



Travelers from China being screened for coronavirus

Imam Khomeini International Airport, Tehran



"This person works at Isfahan airport and has been in contact with Chinese tourists," Najimi said. The person has undergone different tests and results will be announced within the next 48 hours, he added.



Iran has restricted all flights and recreational travels to and from China due to coronavirus outbreak. Health Minister Saeed Namaki has said that screening and surveillance is underway across all the country's air and sea borders.



According to the World Health Organization, coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). A novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans.



Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, the infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death.



Standard recommendations to prevent infection spread include regular hand washing, covering mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, thoroughly cooking meat and eggs. Avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.



Since its outbreak in December, more than 360 people have died of the disease in China, the country's health authorities said Monday. The total number of cases in mainland China stood at 17,205 as of Sunday evening.