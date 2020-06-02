Iranian American Civic Engagement Forum: February 22, 2020 at Stanford University

02/06/20

Source: Public Affairs Alliance of Iranian Americans (PAAIA)

PAAIA's first Iranian American Civic Engagement Forum of 2020 is being held on February 22nd at Stanford University, in collaboration with the Hamid & Christina Moghadam Program in Iranian Studies at Stanford University and PARS Equality Center.



Iranian American Civic Engagement Forum of 2020

The Stanford Forum will bring together influential speakers including former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Mike McFaul, Washington state Lieutenant Governor Cyrus Habib, Director of Iranian Studies at Stanford University Dr. Abbas Milani, and other prominent Iranian American public figures, journalists, and actors for a series of keynote talks, panels, and trainings.

In addition to keynote conversations, the Stanford Forum will feature two panels including one focusing on Iranian Americans as a culture and identity, and what that identity brings to the table in various careers in America, and a second panel which will focus on how experts in technology are using those skills for the benefit of society at large! Finally, we will host a training session regarding the upcoming 2020 Census with PARS Equality Center's Legal Director Paris Etemadi Scott.



PAAIA is excited to include a discounted student ticket as well for admission so that all Iranian American youth can come and gain valuable insight into how to become civically active.

What is PAAIA's Civic Engagement Initiative?

PAAIA's Civic Engagement Initiative is a new program committed to encouraging and enabling Iranian Americans to get involved as concerned members of their communities, both nationally and locally. We aim to highlight the success stories of Iranian Americans actively involved in public service and to encourage other Iranian Americans to participate in this space. PAAIA's ultimate objective is to increase the number of Iranian Americans involved in civic engagement. Elements and objectives of this initiative include:

hosting an annual Civic Engagement Forum, including 2-4 regional events per year; organizing a network of elected officials, Iranian Americans that work in politics or public service, are civically engaged, or have a demonstrated interest in pursuing such a career path; inspiring and empowering Iranian Americans to run for or be appointed to public office; and building a database of Iranian Americans interested in running for office and connect them with mentors, training programs, and support.

About PAAIA:

The Public Affairs Alliance of Iranian Americans (PAAIA) is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, nonsectarian organization that serves the interests of Iranian Americans and represents the community before U.S. policymakers and the American public at large.

We work to expand opportunities for the active participation of Iranian Americans in the democratic process at all levels of government and in public debate, provide opportunities for advancement for our next generation, educate the American public and policymakers on the Iranian American community and their opinions, and foster greater understanding between the people of Iran and the United States.