Denmark's biggest pharmaceutical company to start operation in Iran: Ambassador

02/07/20

Sources: Islamic Republic News Agency & Tehran Times

Denmark's Ambassador to Iran Danny Annan said on Tuesday that his country is determined to develop ties with Iran, adding that the biggest Danish pharmaceutical company is to start activities in Iran within two months. Speaking at a meeting with Fars Governor Enayatollah Rahimi in Shiraz, Annan said despite the fact that economic sanctions damage parts of Iran-Denmark economic mechanism, but bilateral cooperation still continues between the two sides.



Denmark's AmbassadorDanny Annan with Fars Governor Enayatollah Rahimi



Annan noted that Denmark and the EU will not support US' unilateral sanctions against Iran.

Commenting on High Representative of the European Union (EU) Josep Borrell trip to Iran, Annan said EU is after deescalating tensions in the Middle East since no country will benefit from increasing tensions.

Danish diplomat referred to high volume of trade relations between Iran and Denmark before sanctions and underlined that Denmark has decided to promote its relations with Iran.

The ambassador said that the large Danish company is going to start pharmaceutical production at a factory in Iran's northern city of Karaj within the next two months



He added that Danish pharmaceutical company will produce Injectable Insulin which will be distributed in Iran. It will also be exported to neighboring states in the next phases.

Iran, Denmark to launch "diabetes bus" in Shiraz



The envoy also noted that the major Danish enterprise is also working in cooperation with the pharmaceutical companies of Fars Province.



Under a joint program, the Danish companies and the Shiraz University of Medical Sciences will soon unveil a "diabetes bus" in Shiraz, the ambassador said, referring to a bus providing service for diabetes patients and checking the blood glucose of people.



Denmark's Ambassador to Iran Danny Annan

Denmark Ready to Engage with Fars Province

He noted that Shiraz and Fars have many capacities in the economic field.



Denmark is willing to develop interaction with Fars Province in tourism, agriculture, food and petrochemical fields, he said.



He reiterated that Denmark is ready to cooperate with Fars in academic, economic, investment, preventing diseases, wind turbines and renewable energies.

Impact of U.S. sanctions on Food and Medicine



Although food and medicine were claimed to be exempted from the U.S. sanctions, financial and banking sanctions have limited the life-saving medicine trade which harshly targeted the patients suffering from rare diseases.



Moreover, fears of falling afoul of Washington have restricted exports to Iran.



Exemptions for humanitarian trade (such as food, medicine, and medical equipment) have not been effective in protecting Iranian patients from access to imported medicine, such as the bandages used for patients suffering Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), a rare genetic disease that causes painful blistering of the skin.



With the return of sanctions, over a year (May 2018-May 2019), 15 patients covered by EB Health House lost their lives, including Ava, a two-year-old girl in Ahvaz city, who died of infection and lack of skincare.



Companies exclusively producing medicine for Mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) patients, such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. of the U.S. and a South Korean company, have refused to export these drugs to Iran, threatening the lives of 335 patients in Iran.