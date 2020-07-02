Dragan Skocic named coach of Iran national football team

02/07/20

Source: Press TV

Dragan Skocic has been officially appointed as Team Melli's new head coach, following the departure of Mark Wilmots. Skocic, who had recently parted ways with Iranian club Sanat Naft Abadan, took the helm of Iran's National Team on Thursday.



Croatian coach Dragan Skocic

The 51-year-old Croatian replaced Wilmots after the Belgian re-signed from the post in December.



Skocic will start his tenure as Manager of Iran in the 2022 World Cup qualification against Hong Kong on the 26th of March at Azadi Staduim in Tehran, and play Cambodia five days later away from Home.



Iran, are currently third in Group C of the qualifying round on six points, three behind second-placed Bahrain, while Iraq top the group on 11 points.