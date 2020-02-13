PERFORMANCE: The Story of Nowruz comes to life in San Francisco in March 2020

02/13/20

Source: Niosha International Conservatory of Arts (NICA)



The Story of Nowruz

A 3,000 YEAR-OLD TALE TOLD LIKE NEVER BEFORE!

March 21, 2020 March 22, 2020

Palace of Fine Arts

3601 Lyon Street San Francisco, CA 94123

Purchase Tickets

The production "The Story of Nowruz" describes the unique celebration of the arrival of spring and the beginning of the Persian new year. From exciting and ancient Zoroastrian soul-cleansing rituals, to the good luck charm and beauty of the "Table of the Seven S's," the performance depicts traditions of inspiration, rebirth, renewal, and hope through traditional choreography, original scoring performed by a live 22-piece orchestra, and professional actors in a first-of-its-kind stage production.

The Story of Nowruz will be performed in 7 scenes (mirroring the haft-seen), beginning with history and traditions prior to Nowruz, during, and after. The tale celebrates the amazing, ancient rituals and stories shared in a vibrant format.

What is the real story of Nowruz?

Nowruz/Norooz/Norouz is a celebration of ancient and powerful proportions celebrated by over 75 million people from diverse ethnic and religious backgrounds in lands that once belonged to the Persian Empire.

What we wish for every single person during our new year's celebration is love, prosperity, patience, beauty, wealth, health, revived passion, and joy.

The story of Nowruz is amazing and it would be a shame not to share it. We owe it to our children and grandchildren to share it with them. If one has not had the chance to celebrate a real Nowruz in Iran, we are bringing it to you!

This is our home right now right, right here. NICA intends to bring our amazing heritage and culture to the forefront and show how much we love everybody and how much commonality and similarity we share.

The Story of Nowruz is a first of its kind performance with beautiful, original scores of music, acting, choreography, and art. You'll learn about humanity, love, and life. Through this unique production, we cherish and honor and what we have been doing for over 3,000 years.

CreativeTeam

The production of "The Story of Nowruz" is designed and produced by the best contemporary Persian dance choreographers, musicians, artists, and stage crew.

NIOSHA NAFEI-JAMALI

As founder of Niosha Dance Academy, Niosha has been involved in the education, promotion, and preservation of Iranian tradition and culture both in the US and abroad since 1991. Niosha has been an ambassador of Iranian culture throughout the United States, and has performed at venues like the Santa Clara Convention Center, the San Franciso Palace of Fine Arts, San Francisco City Hall, Oracle Arena, Amaricas Got Talent, as well as major universities like UC Berkeley, UCSF, and Stanford.

SHAHIN YOUSEFZAMANI

A graduate of Tehran Conservatory, Shahin Yousefzamani has performed performed internationally with renown artists including Mohammad Reza Shajarian, Iraj Bastami, Khashayar Estemadi, and Alireza Assar. Shahin was nominated for his composition "Dasht" in Young Composers Festival that was conducted by Maestro Seiji Ozawa. Since 2007, he's performed with symphony orchestras in Orange and Los Angeles Counties, and toured internationally with the legendary singer, Googoosh.

MAJID MIRFAKHRAEI

Majid Mirfakhraei is one of the foremost art directors working in Iranian cinema today. An Art Director and Production Designer, he holds his BA in Stage Design from Faculty of Dramatic Arts and a diploma in stage design and painting from Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts, London. He's worked on stage design both in Tehran and London. Some major works include PBS special "Islam, Empire of Faith," and NHK special "Alexander." He's worked over 30 feature films, TV series, and theatrical productions earning numerous awards and accolades.

KAMBIZ NARAGHI

Kambiz Naraghi has enjoyed over two decades of success in photography and video production. He has managed and cradled numerous artistic projects from the ground up, specializing in audio/visual technical project management. Mr. Naraghi's expertise includes creating and producing music and concert videos for a US based satellite TV station, photography for concerts, corporate events, commercials and products, and numerous music videos, commercials, and infomercials.





About Niosha International Conservatory of Arts (NICA)

The vision of Niosha International Conservatory of Arts (NICA) is to bring unity among all cultures through Art. Art of Dance, Art of Music and Art of Theater is a connector, a common theme across nations, that brings joy and unity and breaks borders and barriers, and can be the bridge between cultures to connect and unify us all together and embrace our differences and get to our core and our deep similarities. (read more)