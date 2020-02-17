Aroosi Exhibition in Los Angeles: 150 Years of Iranian Wedding Traditions

02/17/20

Source: Farhang Foundation

Farhang Foundation, USC Libraries, and USC Dornsife Department of Middle East Studies present an exhibition celebrating Iran's rich wedding traditions.



Aroosi Exhibit

Curated by Dr. Pedram Khosronejad

Feb 24 - May 31, 2020 at

USC's Doheny Memorial Library

Within its great ethnical diversity, religious plurality, and cultural differences, the Iranian society considers the wedding ritual and its related ceremonies and customs as one of the most important pillars of Persian culture. Iranian families within Iran and in the Diaspora celebrate the weddings of their loved ones with great joy and happiness.

The preparation of a traditional wedding may begin a year in advance with great joy. During this period, parents and family members of the bride and groom work closely together on all parts of the planning and preparation, such as the dowry list and bridal gifts, the wedding spread, and the wedding dress.

This first-ever exhibit provides a remarkable cultural insight through fascinating visual art and material culture of the Iranian wedding since the reign of Naser al-Din Shah Qajar (r. 1848-1896). The exhibition covers not only the formal aspects, such as the pre-wedding documents and the beautifully ornamented marriage contracts, but in addition Qajar embroidered fabrics and textiles, paintings and photographs demonstrate the diversity of wedding traditions among Iranian families.

Date: Feb 24 - May 31, 2020

Venue: USC's Doheny Memorial Library

3550 Trousdale Pkwy. Los Angeles CA 90089 United States

HOURS:

MONDAY - FRIDAY 9-10PM

SATURDAYS 9AM - 6PM

SUNDAYS NOON TO 5PM (CLOSED ALL HOLIDAYS)