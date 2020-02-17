Iranian artist Matak wins Illustrators of the Future Contest award

Source: Tehran Times

Iranian illustrator Mohamad-Hossein Mason) Matak has been selected as one of the 12 winners of the Illustrators of the Future Contest in the U.S. city of Los Angeles, the organizers announced last week. Matak has been selected for his illustrations for the book "Machucheh and Crow" written by Iranian writer Afsaneh Shaban-nejad.



An illustration by Mohamad-Hossein Matak for the book "Machucheh and Crow"

The winners will illustrate the twelve winning stories of the Writers of the Future Contest, which will be published in the 36 edition of the Writers and Illustrators of the Future Anthology.

Meet award winning artist from Tehran, Iran, Mohamad Hossein (Mason) Matak in L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future 36 releasing in April. #MadeWithRipl via https://t.co/rDXkQ6Q8Xn pic.twitter.com/a7lyNwrDWU — Writers of the Future (@WotFContest) January 31, 2020

The competition is organized by the Writers of the Future writing contest, which was initiated by L. Ron Hubbard, an American author of science fiction and fantasy stories, in 1984 to provide "a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged."



Illustrators from over 170 countries entered the contest, which aims at introducing aspiring artists of science fiction and fantasy.



The award ceremony will be held in Los Angeles on April 3.