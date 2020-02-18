Coronavirus Casualty: Iran water polo in shock over FINA's decision

02/18/20

Source: Tehran Times

Iran Swimming Federation still is in shock after International Swimming Federation (FINA) introduced Kazakhstan as Asia's water polo representative in the 2020 Olympic Games. The competition, featuring men's and women's teams from China, Iran, Japan South Korea, and host Kazakhstan, would have determined the Asian representatives for the 2020 Olympics, but it was cancelled due to coronavirus and the decision to cancel was precipitated by the Kazakh government.

FINA, the worldwide governing body for aquatic sports, has confirmed that the Asian Swimming Federation (AASF) will not hold a qualification tournament for the Asian water polo teams hoping to represent their country in the Olympics. No other Asian country, including Kuwait, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand, was willing to host an international event that includes athletes with potential exposure to the frequently fatal virus.



The coronavirus outbreak originated in Chinese city Wuhan and has since spread to several countries. More than 71,000 cases of coronavirus have been reported in China. A total of 1,770 people have died from coronavirus in the country, according to Chinese authorities.



But it's so weird that Kazakhstan has been awarded a big gift after refusing to hold the tournament.



AND it's not clear why Iran has been excluded from the competition.



Kazakhstan's policy to refuse hosting the competition has nothing to do with Iran and FINA should not awarded the country a quota berth without qualification.



Kazakhstan undoubtedly is the most powerful country in the Asian but FINA has not made a logical decision to award the nation a berth because the other teams' rights are being violated by the decision.



The Iranian players claimed a bronze medal in the 2018 Asian Games and were hopeful that they can secure a place at the Olympics for the second time after 44 years but were disappointed by the FINA's irrational decision.



Iran, as a team battling for a place in the Olympics, can meet Kazakhstan in a neutral field to determine the Asia's representative. It's fair.