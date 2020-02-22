Iran Reports Fifth Death From Coronavirus, Ten New Cases

02/22/20

Souce: RFE/RL

Iranian health officials have confirmed the fifth death from the coronavirus in the country, saying the fatality was from among 10 new confirmed cases of the virus.



"Coronavirus took victims in Iran too"

Reads headline of Iranian daily Jomhour

Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour made the announcement on state TV on February 22, but did not specify when the death occurred.

The new cases bring the total number in the country to 28, with instances reported in at least five of the country's 31 provinces.

Two people had died earlier on February 21 from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Authorities reported two deaths previously this week.

Jahanpour said that, of the 10 newly detected cases, two were in the capital, Tehran, and eight were in the holy city of Qom, located some 120 kilometers south of the capital. Two elderly patients died from the virus in Qom on February 19. Jahanpour said the two patients in the capital had visited Qom or had links with the city. Health officials said all religious gatherings in Qom had been suspended.

Minoo Mohraz, an Iranian Health Ministry official, had said on February 21 that the virus "possibly came from Chinese workers who work in Qom and traveled to China." She did not elaborate.

A Chinese company has been building a solar power plant in Qom.

Cases have been reported in the provinces of Tehran, Gilan, Markazi, Qom, and Hamadan. Ali Atta, a spokesman for the Tehran City Council, said authorities were distributing free masks at bus and metro stations.



A poster on Coronavirus symptoms and health precautions

Source: Islamic Republic News Agency

Elsewhere, Saudi Arabia announced that citizens and residents of the kingdom are not permitted to travel to Iran following the spread of the virus there. Anyone previously in Iran will only be permitted entry to the country after the 14-day incubation period of the virus has passed.

In China, where the virus emerged, more than 2,300 people have died of the illness. Another large cluster has been detected in South Korea, which reported 142 additional confirmed cases for February 21, bringing the nation's total to 346.

In Italy, a 78-year-old man died of the coronavirus, becoming the first European fatality for the disease.

Based on reporting by AFP, AP, and Reuters