Iran parliamentary election turnout: 42% national, 25% in Tehran

02/24/20

Source: Tehran Times

TEHRAN - Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli announced on Sunday that turnout in the Friday parliamentary elections was around 42%. Rahmani Fazli said that more than 24 million people out of 58 million eligible voters participated in the election, Mehr reported. Rahmani Fazli also said turnout in Tehran Province was around 25%.





48% of voters were female and 52% were male, he said.



"This was while we had the problem of coronavirus as well as political circumstances and issues such as the downing of the plane, Aban (November) and Dey (January) incidents," the minister said.



"Given such conditions, this level of turnout and people's participation is completely acceptable," he added.



A total of 7,148 candidates, including dozens of religious minorities, ran for parliament.



In capital Tehran, 1,453 candidates competed for 30 seats.



Runoff elections will be held on April 17.



In Tehran, all 30 candidates enlisted by the principlist camp won by a large margin.



The list includes former Tehran mayor and former presidential candidate Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf with nearly 1,265,000 votes, followed by Seyed Mostafa Aqa Mirsalim, Morteza Aqa Tehrani, Elyas Naderan, Seyed Mohsen Dehnavi, Seyed Mohammad Nabavian, Ehsan Khandouzi, Eqbal Shakeri, Abolfazl Amouyee, Bijan Nobaveh Vatan, Mojtaba Tavangar, Fatemeh Rahbar, Mohsen Pirhadi, Rouhollah Izadkhah, Ahmad Naderi, Abdolhossein Rouhol Amini, Seyed Nezameddin Moussavi, Zohreh Elahian, Malek Shariati, Mehdi Sharifian, Seyed Reza Taqavi, Somayyeh Rafiyee, Seyed Ali Yazdikhah, Ali Khezrian, Reza Taqipour, Fatemeh Qasempour, Mojtaba Rezakhah, Zohreh Sadat Lajevardi, Gholam Hossein Rezvani and Ezzatollah Akbari Talarposhti.