PHOTOS: Iranians worried as coronavirus cases expected to peak next 7 days

02/29/20

Latest coronavirus figures provided by Iran's Health Ministry put the number of deaths at 43. There is also a big spike of 205 in number of confirmed cases in the last 24 hours bringing the total to 593. According to Iranian officials, the cases are expected to peak in the next seven days. This has caused widespread concerns and worries in Iran as reflected in the coverage by the local media.



Official Iran's statistics on coronavirus as of February 28th

Infections: 593

Deaths: 43

Recovered: 123

Iran has the highest death toll after China, the epicenter of the outbreak. The highest number of deaths are in Tehran, where a disproportionately high number of officials have reportedly tested positive for Covid-19, including a vice-president (Massoumeh Ebtekar), a deputy minister in charge of combatting coronavirus, and reportedly five MPs. Among the people who have died are a female football player, two nurses and Iran's former ambassador to Vatican.



The natioal mobilization









Iran under quarantine





#WeWillStayAtHome





Second Iranian nurse dies due to coronavirus





Seven Hard Days

(coronavirus is expected to peak in the next 7 days)





The virus of distrust





The indiscriminating virus (affecting all political camps)





The soldiers of health









The angels of health





From contradictory statements to mismanagement of crisis

Coronovirus screening at Tabriz's passenger terminal

(see more photos by Mariam Ebrahime, ISNA)









Coronavirus quarantine at Sayyad Shirazi Hospital in Gorgan

(See more photos by Hadise Pasandi, ISNA)







Mobile unit screening people for coronavirus in Qom for free

(see more photos by Mehdi Bakhsi, Mehr)









Firemen in disinfecting the city of Rasht

(see more photos by Pouya Bazargard, ISNA)









Worried Iranians wearing face masks

(see more photos by ISNA)

