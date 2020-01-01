Shahla Riahi, Actress and Iran's First Female Director, Dies at 92

01/01/20

Source: Press TV

Veteran Iranian theater, cinema and television actress, Shahla Riahi, who was also the county's first female director, has passed away at the age of 92.



Riahi's son confirmed to IRNA news agency that his mother had died on Tuesday night.



Born in Tehran on February 7, 1927, Shahla Riahi, whose real name was Ghodratzaman Vafadoost, began her career at the age of 17 in theater in 1944, under the guidance of her husband Ismail Riahi.



Her first appearance in cinema was in Golden Dreams directed by Moezzodivan Fekri in 1951.

In 1956, she became the first Iranian woman to direct a feature, with Marjan.



She was a radio and television broadcaster as well as a voice actress.



During her over seven-decade career, she acted in nearly 70 movies.



