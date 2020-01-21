Iranian Female Sprinter Farzaneh Fasihi Dreams Of Reaching Olympics

01/21/20

Source: Tehran Times

Female sprinter Farzaneh Fasihi, dubbed the Wind Girl, comes close to fulfilling her dream of reaching the Olympic Games. Fasihi has recently secured her place at the 2020 World Athletics Indoor Championships, running 7.29 second time in the 60 meters event. She has become the first Iranian woman to participate at the World Athletics Indoor Championships.



Iranian sprinter Farzaneh Fasihi

The 18th World Athletics Indoor Championships will be held from March 13 to 15 March 2020 in Nanjing, China.



Now, Fasihi, who is a member of Atletski Klub Partizan, wants to win a berth in the 2020 Olympic Games.



"I'm experiencing the new situations in Serbia and I hope I can keep going it. I wanted to break Iran's record and I accomplished that. I also wanted to book a place at the 2020 World Athletics Indoor Championships and I am proud of what I've done," Fasihi said.



"It's every athlete's dream to compete at an Olympics. I had concentrated on securing a place at Olympics so far and step by step I've been improving. To secure quota place for the 100 meters at the 2020 Olympics is very difficult but I think competing in the prestigious tournament will be good for the Iranian women," she added.



"I don't want to rely on luck to reach the Olympics and I will train hard in Belgrade to improve more. I need support to make history, not only financially support, but also moral support," Fasihi stated.

Known as " #Iran fastest girl" Iranian athlete Farzaneh Fasihi springs to yet another historic accomplishment. She is now the record holder of 60 metres indoor with 7.29 seconds. فرزانه فصیحی# pic.twitter.com/NuylA8EGSz — Habib Abdolhossein (@HAbdolhossein) January 19, 2020

Hassan Taftian from Iran has already secured his place at the men's 100 meters at the 2020 Olympic Games.