ALL OUT THIS SATURDAY, JANUARY 25: "No War On Iran" Actions Across Canada

Announcement by Canadian Peace Congress
Tensions remain extreme in the Persian Gulf following the January 2, 2020
drone attack in Baghdad which killed Iranian Major-Gen. Qasem Soleimani and
dozens of others in a blatant and illegal escalation by US imperialism. While
the likelihood of further military action has receded at least temporarily,
Washington seems intent to ratchet up economic sanctions and its propaganda war
against Tehran, and the possibility of overt military aggression remains high.
For this reason, peace organizations internationally have called for a Global Day of Protest this Saturday, January 25th, around the theme "No War on Iran!".
Numerous actions are planned across Canada on this day, and the Canadian Peace Congress urges all of its members and supporters, and all concerned people to support these mobilizations!
Here is a list of local protests and actions across the country. Please note however that new actions are being arranged and announced daily, so if your urban centre is not listed here, please check with local social networks, or initiate an action yourselves:
British Columbia
Vancouver
2:00 pm - Vancouver Art Gallery Plaza
Penticton
1:00 pm - Nanaimo Square
Castlegar
1:00 pm - Castlegar United Church
Alberta
Calgary
12:00 noon - City Hall, 800 Macleod Trail SE
Edmonton
2:00 pm - Gazebo Park (104 Street and 83 Avenue)
Red Deer
3:00 pm - Red Deer City Hall
Lethbridge
1:00 pm - University of Lethbridge/Lethbridge City Hall
Saskatchewan
Regina
2:00 pm - Regina City Hall (2476 Victoria Ave)
Ontario
Toronto
12 Noon - US Consulate, 360 University Avenue
Ottawa
1:00 pm - Human Rights Monument, 200 Elgin St.
Waterloo
2:00 pm - Waterloo Public Square
Hamilton
1:00 pm - Federal Building, 55 Bay Street North
Brampton
Details TBA
Quebec
Montreal
13 h - Carre Norman Bethune (metro Guy)
New Brunswick
Saint John
12:00 noon - Saint John City Hall
Nova Scotia
Halifax
2:00 pm - Victoria Park, South Park and Spring Garden Rd.
Canadian Peace Congress
PO Box 73593 Wychwood PO, Toronto, ON
M6C 4A7 Canada
info@canadianpeacecongress.ca
www.facebook.com/CanadianPeaceCongress/