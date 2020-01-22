ALL OUT THIS SATURDAY, JANUARY 25: "No War On Iran" Actions Across Canada

01/22/20

Announcement by Canadian Peace Congress

Tensions remain extreme in the Persian Gulf following the January 2, 2020 drone attack in Baghdad which killed Iranian Major-Gen. Qasem Soleimani and dozens of others in a blatant and illegal escalation by US imperialism. While the likelihood of further military action has receded at least temporarily, Washington seems intent to ratchet up economic sanctions and its propaganda war against Tehran, and the possibility of overt military aggression remains high.



For this reason, peace organizations internationally have called for a Global Day of Protest this Saturday, January 25th, around the theme "No War on Iran!".



Numerous actions are planned across Canada on this day, and the Canadian Peace Congress urges all of its members and supporters, and all concerned people to support these mobilizations!



Here is a list of local protests and actions across the country. Please note however that new actions are being arranged and announced daily, so if your urban centre is not listed here, please check with local social networks, or initiate an action yourselves:

British Columbia

Vancouver

2:00 pm - Vancouver Art Gallery Plaza

Penticton

1:00 pm - Nanaimo Square

Castlegar

1:00 pm - Castlegar United Church

Alberta

Calgary

12:00 noon - City Hall, 800 Macleod Trail SE

Edmonton

2:00 pm - Gazebo Park (104 Street and 83 Avenue)

Red Deer

3:00 pm - Red Deer City Hall

Lethbridge

1:00 pm - University of Lethbridge/Lethbridge City Hall

Saskatchewan

Regina

2:00 pm - Regina City Hall (2476 Victoria Ave)

Ontario

Toronto

12 Noon - US Consulate, 360 University Avenue

Ottawa

1:00 pm - Human Rights Monument, 200 Elgin St.

Waterloo

2:00 pm - Waterloo Public Square

Hamilton

1:00 pm - Federal Building, 55 Bay Street North

Brampton

Details TBA

Quebec

Montreal

13 h - Carre Norman Bethune (metro Guy)

New Brunswick

Saint John

12:00 noon - Saint John City Hall

Nova Scotia

Halifax

2:00 pm - Victoria Park, South Park and Spring Garden Rd.



Canadian Peace Congress

PO Box 73593 Wychwood PO, Toronto, ON

M6C 4A7 Canada

info@canadianpeacecongress.ca

www.facebook.com/CanadianPeaceCongress/

