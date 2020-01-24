Winner of the Farhang Foundation's 2020 Nowruz Banner Design Competition: Setareh Feylizadeh

01/24/20

Press Release by Farhang Foundation

Farhang Foundation announces the winner of the 2020 Nowruz Banner Design Competition and the musical artist selected for the headlining Royce Hall concert as part of Farhang's 12th Annual Celebration of Nowruz at UCLA!



Farhang Foundation's 2020 Winning Nowruz Banner Design

by Setareh Feylizadeh

LOS ANGELES, January 21, 2020 - With great anticipation, Farhang Foundation is preparing for its 12th Annual Celebration of Nowruz (the Iranian New Year) at UCLA's Royce Hall and Dickson Court, taking place on Sunday, March 8, 2020. It is with much elation that we announce the winning design for this year's Nowruz Street Banner Competition as well as the headlining performing artist for this year's concert at Royce Hall.



"For nine years now, the Farhang Nowruz Street Banner Competition has become a tradition in Los Angeles. Each year we are met with overwhelming enthusiasm from artists from all over the world with design submissions. Once again this year's competition broke all past submission records and was one of the strongest we have ever had, and the winning design truly captures the spirit of Nowruz," said Hormoz Ameri, Chairman of Farhang Foundation.

2020 Nowruz Banner Competition

Farhang Foundation's annual Nowruz Banner Competition began in 2011, and it has quickly become a tradition that preludes Farhang's signature event, returning to UCLA for the fourth year in a row on March 8, 2020.



Each year, Farhang, through its Nowruz Banner Competition, reaches out to the global community of artists, illustrators, and graphic designers, enlisting their talents to create and submit original designs that capture the essence of Nowruz. Starting on February 1, and throughout the month of March, the winning design is featured on hundreds of large pole banners throughout the streets of Los Angeles announcing the arrival of spring and the largest celebration of Nowruz in the world!

2020 Nowruz Banner Design Winner: Setareh Feylizadeh

This year's winning design was awarded to Iranian artist Setareh Feylizadeh from Paris, France. "Participating in a competition such as this, especially one which connects us to our roots, cultures, and traditions, has been so rewarding." said Feylizadeh. "The ultimate prize of winning this competition is the chance to connect with another community of Persians in another part of the world by spreading the message of Nowruz, which bonds us together and brings us closer to one another. For centuries, Nowruz has been one of the most celebrated holidays in Iranian culture. It is part of our shared recollection as far back as history can remember. For me, Qajar imagery always sparks the notion of old and new, past and present. The new year reflects these qualities as it is a time to reflect on tradition, but also instills the hope of transformation and renewal."





Setareh Feylizadeh is a graphic designer and the founder of the Lozi Graphic Design firm in Paris, France. Her work has been showcased in numerous exhibitions within Iran and India. Setareh moved to Paris in 2015 where she currently works in different fields such as graphic design, visual identity, corporate design, and visual art.

2020 Nowruz Concert Headlining Artist: Darya Dadvar

Farhang Foundation is honored to announce that this year's headlining concert at Royce Hall will be performed by Darya Dadvar, the leading Iranian Soprano working today.



www.daryadadvar.com

"Her silky soprano is flexible as well as powerful, and she has a magnetic personality to help set her music on fire." said John Terauds of The Toronto Star. Darya creates her own music by combining the traditional music of Iran, in the European classical style. Her unique talent in arranging Iranian music - with styles such as baroque, classical, jazz and blues with traditional elements - sets her apart as one of the most innovative artists working in world music today.



"It is my great pleasure to be performing for one of the most prestigious Iranian cultural foundations worldwide," said Darya. "I am thrilled to be taking part in Farhang Foundation's Nowruz celebrations, and to be performing once again in Los Angeles after so many years. I have several reasons to be so excited about this event. March 8th marks the international Women's Day, and as such it is so wonderful to be performing to welcome Nowruz on such a meaningful day, this concert is inspired by the people of Iran, and it is dedicated to Iranians around the world."

"Each year we strive to present an exceptional artists as the headliner of one of the largest celebrations of Nowruz in the world here in Los Angeles, and this year is no exception" said Alireza Ardekani, Executive Director of Farhang Foundation. "We have been admirers of the magnificent Darya Dadvar for many years, and it is such a delight to be able to have her grace the Farhang stage at Royce Hall as part of year's celebration of Nowruz."



﻿Tickets to the Darya Dadvar concert will go on sale exclusively online through Ticketmaster or in person at the UCLA Central Ticket Office starting on Wednesday January 22 at 10:00AM.