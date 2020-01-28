Art Business & Economy Diaspora Energy & Oil Environment & Geography Events Film & Music For Peace Health & Medicine Heritage & History Literature & Books Diaspora Middle East & Asia Philanthropy Politics Rights Science & Education Sports Society & Culture Travel Environment Women

Home RSS Feed News Archive Bookstore Persian Calendar Web Sites twitter facebook About Contact
   Bookmark and Share

Iranian cineastes launch campaign to support flood-stricken children in Sistan-Baluchestan province

01/28/20

Source: Tehran Times

The Iranian House of Cinema, which is the official guild of Iranian cineastes, has launched a campaign to support children in the flood-stricken region of Sistan-Baluchestan.  In the campaign named "Royesh_Sib", the cineastes will travel across Iran to collect people's donations to provide relief for the flood victims, the house announced in a press release published on Monday.


Flood-stricken children in Sistan-Baluchestan Province
at an open-air performance staged by cultural organizations
 on January 21 arranged to help lift up their spirits.
(photo by Mohsen Roshandeh, Mehr News Agency)

They will also help reconstruct the educational centers destroyed as a result of the flood and lift up their spirits after the disastrous accident.

The house is organizing the campaign in collaboration with the Hami Association and the Iranian Short Film Association.

They also plan to publish videos on social networks to raise people's awareness of the effect of natural disasters on children.



© Copyright 2020 NetNative (All Rights Reserved)