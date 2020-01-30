Art Business & Economy Diaspora Energy & Oil Environment & Geography Events Film & Music For Peace Health & Medicine Heritage & History Literature & Books Diaspora Middle East & Asia Philanthropy Politics Rights Science & Education Sports Society & Culture Travel Environment Women

U.S. Congress Passes Resolution In Support Of Iranian Protesters

01/30/20

The U.S. House of representatives has passed a resolution in support Iranians protesters. The House Resolution 752 supports the rights of the people of Iran to free expression, condemning the Iranian regime for its crackdown on legitimate protests. The resolution was introduced in December 2019 following widespread protests in mid-November violently suppressed by Iran's security forces. It passed without an objection on January 28, 2020.

H. Res. 752 - January 28, 2020.
In the House of Representatives, U. S.,


(1) in 1988, the Iranian regime carrying out the barbaric mass executions of thousands of political prisoners by hanging and firing squad for refusing to renounce their political affiliations and in some cases for possessing political reading material, including prisoners of conscience, teenagers, and pregnant women;

(2) in 1999, the Iranian regime brutally suppressing a student revolt that was one of the largest mass uprisings up until that point in the country since 1979;

(3) following voting irregularities that resulted in the 2009 election of President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, the Iranian regime brutally suppressing peaceful political dissent from wide segments of civil society during the Green Revolution in a cynical attempt to retain its undemocratic grip on power; and

(4) beginning in December 2017, and continuing for several months after protests erupted in more than 80 cities, the Iranian regime suppressing such protests with repressive force that resulted in at least 25 deaths and 4,000 arrests;


Resolved, That the House of Representatives-

(1) stands with the people of Iran that are engaged in legitimate and peaceful protests against an oppressive, corrupt regime;

(2) condemns the Iranian regime's serious human rights abuses against the Iranian people, significant corruption, and destabilizing activities abroad;

(3) commends the statements of support for the protesters from the executive branch and key allies;

(4) calls on all democratic governments and institutions to clearly support the Iranian people's right to live in a free society;

(5) demands that the Iranian regime abide by its international obligations with respect to human rights and civil liberties, including freedoms of assembly, speech, and press;

(6) urges the Administration to work to convene emergency sessions of the United Nations Security Council and the United Nations Human Rights Council to condemn the ongoing human rights violations perpetrated by the Iranian regime and establish a mechanism by which the Security Council can monitor such violations;

(7) encourages the Administration to provide assistance to the Iranian people to have free and uninterrupted access to the internet, including by broadening General License D-1;

(8) calls on companies to reject requests by the regime to cut off the Iranian people from social media and other communications platforms;

(9) respects the proud history and rich culture of the Iranian nation and fully supports efforts by the people of Iran to promote the establishment of basic freedoms that build the foundation for the emergence of a freely elected, open, and democratic political system;

(10) supports the right of Iranian dissidents to assemble, without fear of persecution and violence, whether in Iran or internationally; and

(11) urges the President and the Secretary of State to work with the international community to ensure that violations of human rights are part of all formal and informal multilateral or bilateral discussions with and regarding Iran.

 


