Iranian-American Organization Pars Providing COVID-19 Financial Assistance to Community

07/03/20

Source: Pars Equality Center (PARS), San Jose, California

As the pandemic continues to cause unprecedented trauma and profound financial hardship, Pars Equality Center (Pars) strives to support the community through various initiatives. Thanks to the generosity of private donors, philanthropic foundations and government grants, Pars offers the following assistance to qualified individuals and households.





Pars Youth Grant /The American Dream is a financial grant dedicated to ensuring the future generation's academic success. The students must be currently graduating from high school in California, with specific plans to continue their education in a College or a University in California. The amount of the grant varies based on financial need and educational costs of the institute for each student. The maximum award will be $10,000 per student. The deadline for submitting the application is July 15. To apply, please click HERE.

The Goodarzi Scholarship Grant is a financial assistance designed to assist college students in California. This grant is awarded to female students of Iranian descent who-within the last seven years-have migrated to the United States. The deadline for submitting the application is July 15. To apply, please click HERE.

Pars Los Angeles Emergency Food Assistance Program supports households affected by the pandemic. The food distributed at our center in Sherman Oaks includes nonperishable, shelf-stable food items, food vouchers and also face masks. So far, we have served 317 community members thanks to our partnership with Radio 670 AM KIRN and our sponsors: The office of Council Member David Ryu, Kadbanou and Abali Food Products, Sadaf Food, Almas Food, Chop Chop Products, Woodland Hills Market, Golchin Products, Barcelona Enterprise, Delphi Greek, International Summit and King's Market. To apply, please click HERE.

Pars San Jose has partnered with Destination Home and Sacred Heart Community Service to offer COVID-19 Financial Assistance. Among other eligibility criteria, individuals must reside in Santa Clara County and be Extremely Low Income based on the County's Median Income Level. Since the launch of this program in June, we have assisted 10 individuals by offering them $1000 each. To learn more, please review the eligibility criteria below and email us at: assistance@parsequalitycenter.org if you qualify.



About Pars Equality Center:



Pars Equality Center's mission is to catalyze social, civic and economic integration of immigrants from Persian-speaking and other countries into American society. As a community-based social and legal services organization, Pars Equality Center is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit, dedicated to helping the Iranian-American and other Persian-speaking communities realize their full potential as informed, self-reliant, and responsible members of the American society. Pars Equality Center achieves its mission primarily by providing extensive social and legal services. Our multi-lingual-staff including case managers and attorneys serve the needs of our community by providing a full range of professional social services and legal representation.

Website: www.parsequalitycenter.org

Facebook | Twitter | YouTube