Photos: Oldest settlement in Iranian Plateau

07/08/20

Photos by Hadi Zand, ISNA

Archaeologists uncovered 21 historical sites in Sadrabad Village located in Zarandieh County of Markazi Province nearly a month ago in what is called the 'most extensive' systematic field research so far conducted in the central Iranian plateau.

Gazanak Hill, which at least dates back to the reign of Sassanid Empire in Iran, is a historical site in this region. The oldest evidence of settlement in Ganzak Hill dates back to Neolithic period and the newest signs of settlement in this region is related to Safavid Dynasty (1501-1736).



The Hill needs more protection from human activities such as motorcycling and pasturing sheep until the end of archaeological mission in the area.
















































































