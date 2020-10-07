Photos: Reza Abad desert, a tourist resort in northeastern Iran

Photos by Amin Rahmani, Islamic Republic News Agency



Reza Abad desert, located 70 kilometres from the city of Shahroud in Iran's Semnan province, is among the most beautiful desert areas in central and eastern Iran. The nomadic town of Reza Abad is located next to the desert.

Among the memorable scenes of the town are the black tents (Siah Chador), seasonal migration of nomads, traditional garments of men and women, the beauty of desert's sky scenery at night from the top of the dome shaped rooftops, spending a night in rural houses and eating the local bread and food





























































































